The liberation of 26 army prisoners in Marib by a prisoner exchange
YemenExtra
Head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs in Sana’a, Abdulqadir Al-Murtadha, on Thursday announced the success of a prisoner exchange process in Marib province, under which 26 captives of the army forces were liberated.
Al-Murtadha said in a tweet on Twitter that the committee was able to free 26 prisoners from the “army and the popular committees” in a local exchange operation on Marib front.
In conjunction with the success of this local deal, everyone is waiting for the grand deal to release all prisoners from both sides within the UN truce announced by the UN envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, last Friday.