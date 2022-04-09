The liberation of 26 army prisoners in Marib by a prisoner exchange

YemenExtra

Head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs in Sana’a, Abdulqadir Al-Murtadha, on Thursday announced the success of a prisoner exchange process in Marib province, under which 26 captives of the army forces were liberated.

Al-Murtadha said in a tweet on Twitter that the committee was able to free 26 prisoners from the “army and the popular committees” in a local exchange operation on Marib front.