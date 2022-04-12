Coalition Saudi -Emirati forces violate Hodeida

The sources , the violations of the Sweden ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province on Monday reported 92 violations committed by the Coalition Saudi-Emirate .

A Sources said that among the violations were 3 raids on Hays and 22 sorties of spy planes in the airspace of Hays, Al-Jabaliya and Maqbana areas.

One Other Hand, They also included 6 violations with firing 24 artillery shells and 52 others with various gunshots as well as the creation of combat fortifications in Hays district and Maqbana and Al-Jabaliya areas.