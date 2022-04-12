Two Women Injured In Landmine Explosion, Remnant Of Saudi Dropped In Nehm

Two women were injured, one of them seriously, Monday, with US-Saudi aggression’s bomb remnants in Nehm district in Sana’a.

sources reported that two women were injured, one of them seriously, with Saudi attack’ bomb remnants in Nehm district.

Last week, a child was killed and four others injured, in Explosion with Saudi Cluster Bomb in Al-Hawk District, Al-Hodeidah Governorate.

It is noteworthy that the Executive Center for Mine Action announced the discovery of 544 mines and cluster bombs left over from the attack during the first week of January 2022.

Saudi Arabia, backed by the United States and regional allies, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, claiming the goal of bringing the government of former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi back to power.

The Saudi attack continues to target neighborhoods and populated areas and destroy the infrastructure and capabilities of the country, in light of a suspicious international silence.

The war has left hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead and displaced millions more. It has also destroyed Yemen’s infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases there