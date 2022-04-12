Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi: Whole world has witnessed failure of Saudi-led invasion

YemenExtra

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, has said that “the international community has realised that Saudi Arabia and its regional allies have miserably failed in their devastating war and siege against the Arab country and that they are seeking to exit the quagmire.”

“The enemies, through sanctions, restrictive measures, and arrogance, want to weaken and force the nation to surrender. They seek to sap Yemeni morale and create a sense of despair and complete defeat among the people,” Sayyid al-Houthi said in a televised speech broadcast from the Yemeni capital city of Sana’a on Monday evening.

The Sayyid added, “Once the nation boosts its willpower, seriousness, and sense of responsibility, the enemies will get frustrated, will feel heavily feeble, and will be eventually left with no option but to admit defeat.”

The leader highlighted that the Yemeni nation has put up fierce resistance against the Saudi-led coalition’s criminal acts and cruel blockade since the coalition launched the war.

Leading the regional military coalition, consisting of the UAE and some other Arab states, Riyadh waged the war on Yemen in March 2015 claiming to want to bring back to power the former Yemeni regime and to crush Ansarullah.

The war, however, has stopped well short of all of its goals due to the Yemeni resistance, despite killing hundreds of thousands of civilians and turning the entire country into the scene of the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

“The enemies, faced with Yemen’s infinite patience, have reached a dead end and suffered a humiliating defeat. The whole world has realised this fact, and it is now the talk of the town,” Sayyid Abdul-Malik al-Houthi asserted.

“While the aggressors have failed to achieve their goals and suffered failures in their bids against Yemen, our nation has recorded glorious victories. The aggression on Yemen was a sound reason for the Yemeni nation to exercise patience and carry on its struggle,” he said.