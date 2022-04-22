Foreign Ministry condemns terrorist bombings in Afghanistan

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned on Friday in the strongest terms the terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif that killed and wounded dozens of citizens.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the firm position of the Republic of Yemen against extremism and terrorism in all its forms as it is contrary to human and religious values ​​and a threat to international peace and security.

The statement expressed sincere condolences to the families of the victims and wished the wounded a speedy recovery, stressing that the Republic of Yemen stood by the Afghan people in facing the scourge of terrorism.