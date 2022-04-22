Omani delegation accompanied by the national delegation arrive to Yemen’s capital

YemenExtra

This Friday afternoon, an Omani delegation, accompanied by the national delegation, arrived in the capital, Sanaa.

The delegation’s visit to Sanaa comes within the framework of following up on the truce and discussions with the President of the Supreme Political Council, a source reported.

The source pointed out that the Omani delegation’s visit comes within the framework of completing the Sultanate’s prominent role in following up the armistice and seeking to stop the war and siege.