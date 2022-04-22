Revolution leader condemns Burning Holy Qur’an in Sweden

YemenExtra

The leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi, strongly condemned the crime of burning the Holy Qur’an by an extremist racist Danish individual in the Swedish city of Linkoping.

Sayyed Abdulmalik confirmed that this crime comes in the context of an ideological war and represents a major provocation to the Islamic Nation. He explained that the enemies’ burning of the Holy Qur’an expresses hatred, and strong hostility toward Muslims, religion, beliefs, and what Muslims are proud of. “It’s a great provocation to Muslims,” he said.

Sayyed Abdulmalik Al-Houthi called on the Islamic Nation to raise its voice and protest against all these provocations.

Violent clashes with counter-demonstrators continued in Sweden for the third consecutive day over the desecration of the Holy Qur’an, police said on Sunday.

In a statement, police announced that the protesters burnt litter bins, a bus and a car in a series of incidents in the southern city of Malmo overnight. “The situation calmed down towards the morning,” police spokeswoman Kim Hild told SR public radio.

She said no officers were hurt, but a number of members of the public were slightly injured. Nearly 20 complaints had been filed, including for vandalism. Similar clashes were held in recent days in protest at the blasphemous act.

On Saturday, fierce clashes broke out between police and protesters in a central Sweden Muslim-dominated area during demonstrations against the move.