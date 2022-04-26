Abdulsalam announces the release of the UAE ship’s crew with Omani assistance

YemenExtra

The head of the national negotiating delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, revealed the release of the crew of the Emirati ship “Rawabi”, based on Omani efforts.

“Based on Omani efforts, and after taking all necessary legal measures, the crew of the Emirati ship Rawabi, which illegally entered Yemeni territorial waters, was released,” Abdulsalam stated on his Twitter account.

He pointed out that based on Omani efforts, a British detainee who was carrying out suspicious activities in Yemen was transferred.

President Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the Supreme Political Council, met yesterday, Sunday, the delegation of the Sultanate of Oman, who is visiting the country in the context of Omani efforts to bring peace to Yemen.