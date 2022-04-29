Sayyed Houthi: Israel is not an ordinary regime to normalize with

YemenExtra

The leader of the Yemeni revolution, Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi, rebuked the regional states that have “normalized” their relations with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime during his speech on the eve of International Quds Day last Thursday.

Sayyed al-Houthi explained that the occupying entity is a corrupt regime, noting that the “Zionist” regime is not an ordinary regime, with which one can enter coexist with.

The regime’s existence in the region is aimed at “the implementation of its corrupt and destructive role here,” Sayyed al-Houthi added.

The hypocritical regional regimes that have “normalized” their ties with the occupying entity are trying to change Muslim nations’ attitude towards Tel Aviv, the Ansarullah leader added.

Back in 2020, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain entered unashamedly US-brokered normalization deals with the ‘Israeli’ occupation regime. Some other regional states, namely Sudan and Morocco, followed suit.

Blasting the regional countries for their compromise with the Muslim nations’ adversary, the Ansarullah leader said that “the Zionist regime has been founded on crime, plunder, and occupation.”

The countries that have been fraternizing ‘Israel,’ which also include Saudi Arabia, were attempting to convince the regional peoples that the ‘Israeli’ regime is “an ally and a friend,” Sayyed al-Houthi added.

“The Emirati, Saudi, and the Al Khalifah regimes have mobilized their media to [advertise] alignment with the enemy,” he said, adding that the compromising states are even trying to “raise generations, which are dependent on the ‘Israeli’ enemy.”

The remarks came on the eve of the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, which has been named by the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, as the International Quds Day.

Sayyed al-Houthi said Imam Khomeini named the occasion so as to remind Muslims’ of their duty towards the issue of Palestine.

The Ansarullah leader considered the occasion to be the day of mobilization among all Muslims in favor of the Palestinian cause of liberation from the ‘Israeli’ occupation and aggression.