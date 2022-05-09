167 violations committed against armistice by the Saudi-UAE aggression within the past 24 hours

YemenExtra

The Saudi-led aggression and its forces and mercenaries resulted in 167 violations against the held armistice during the past 24 hours, a military official reported.

The Saudi violations included the hovering of hostile warplanes over the airspace of al-Sawh area in Najran region, and in the provinces of Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Jawf, Saada, Dhalea, and Bayda and on the fronts near the border as well, the official said.

It also added that 4 Saudi violations were by creating fortifications in the provinces of Hajjah, Dhalea, Bayda, and in Najran region.

Also, 89 violations were as a result of the use of heavy gunfire on houses of civilians and the sites of the army and popular committees in Marib, Taiz, Hajjah, Saada, Dhalea, Bayda and the border fronts, the official added.

The official added that 27 violations were conducted by missile and artillery bombing in Kabri Jehaf area in Jizan region.

The mercenaries of the aggression also targeted, with artillery, the sites of the army and popular committees in Marib, Hajjah, Saada, and the frontier fronts.

The official said that intense artillery bombardment targeted the army and popular committees’ sites in Haradh, Bani Hassan and southeast of Hiran areas in Hajjah and in Kazem, al-Qarna, al-Mustahdath al-Qadeem, and south of Shabaka in Sa’ada.

He added that the mercenaries of the aggression targeted, with intense artillery shells, the sites of the army and popular committees in al-Amoud and al-Kanab al-Qadim areas in Jizan region, as well as al-Zammah farms in Asir region, al-Sawh and Bekaa in Najran.