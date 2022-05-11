Information Minister: Abu Aqleh assassination is systematic policy of Zionist enemy to conceal truth

YemenExtra

The Minister of Information, Daifallah Al-Shami, on Wednesday confirmed that the crime of the Zionist enemy entity against journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh reveals the brutality of this usurping entity.

In a statement to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Information Minister indicated that this crime comes within the framework of the Zionist entity’s efforts to obliterate the truth and silence the voices that reveal its crimes and violations against the Palestinian people and Islamic sanctities.

He stressed the importance of the media’s role in exposing the crimes of this entity, which is stripped of all human values.

“This assassination is a crime against humanity, the press and the media, and a deliberate insistence on continuing to commit massacres away from the camera lenses,” Al-Shami said.

The Information Minister saluted the struggles of the Palestinian people and their valiant resistance, confirming the firm and principled position of Yemen’s leadership, government and people in support of the Palestinian people and their right to establish their independent state on their entire national soil, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Al-Shami called on Arab and international media unions to condemn this crime and work to put an end to the arrogance of the Zionist entity against journalists and media professionals.

He expressed the condolences of the Ministry of Information in the Republic of Yemen to the family of the martyr Sherine Abu Aqleh, the Palestinian media community, and all the Palestinian people.