Saudis allow entry of a gas ship and seize another

The Yemen Gas Company explained, on Sunday, that the US-backed Saudi aggressors have finally released one of the ships that are held, which is loaded with gas, and went on to capture another to prevent its entry to Yemen.

The spokesman of the Gas company, Ali Ma’sar, announced the release of a gas ship named “Eugenia Gas” by the aggressors. The ship was held during the month of Ramadan, and is loaded with 8,259 metric tons of imported gas. The spokesman said it is expected to arrive at the port of Hodeidah in a few hours.

Nevertheless, the Saudi-UAE-led aggression went on to detain another gas vessel called “Claudia Gas”, which is loaded with 8,249 metric tons of imported gas and was on its way to the port before its seizure.

The aggression coalition insists on piracy on gas ships, despite having United Nations clearance, in flagrant disregard of the terms of the declared UN armistice, Ma’sar added.