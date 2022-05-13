HR Ministry condemns the killing of Yemeni citizens under torture by the Saudi army

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Human Rights condemned the Saudi army’s crime of torturing a number of Yemeni citizens to death in Monabbeh district, near the Saudi border.

“We hold the Saudi regime responsible for torturing citizens to death, and we call on the United Nations and all organizations to condemn the crime,” the office of the Human Rights Ministry in Saada stated.

The governorate’s health bureau had said that 9 bodies belonging to Yemeni citizens from the Al-Raqo area in Monabbeh district had been tortured by the Saudi army.

