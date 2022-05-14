Saudi-UAE aggressors commit 108 violations against UN-brokered truce in the past 24 hours

YemenExtra

The UAE and the Saudi regime, along with their mercenaries, committed 108 violations of the humanitarian and military truce, during the past 24 hours.

The violations included 32 operations of reconnaissance and combat drones in the airspace of the governorates of Marib, Hajjah, Al-Jawf, Saada, Taiz, Al-Bayda, Al-Dhalea, and on the fronts beyond the border, a military source reported.

The source confirmed that the mercenaries of the aggression established combat fortifications in the vicinity of the city of Marib.

The source pointed out that 12 violations were conducted by artillery shelling, as the mercenaries of the aggression targeted with artillery and tank shells the homes of citizens in the village of Al-Zour and the sites of the army and the popular committees in Al-Rawdah, Sirwah and Al-Balaq in Marib Governorate.

The mercenaries of the aggression also targeted, with artillery, the positions of the army and committees in Al-Mazraq, Hajjah Governorate, and in Al-Fakhida and Al-Amoud in Wadi Jarrah in Jizan.

The source pointed out that 63 recorded violations were by shooting civilians’ houses and positions of the army and popular committees in the governorates of Hajjah, Marib, Saada, Hajjah, Taiz, Al-Dhalea, Al-Bayda and the fronts beyond the border.