Aviation Authority calls for compensation for commercial flights that were cancelled in previous weeks

Today, Monday, the Undersecretary of the Civil Aviation and Meteorological Authority, Raed Jabal, announced the arrival of the first flights within the terms of the armistice that stipulates two flights per week; however, this came after the countries of the aggression obstructed the agreement for weeks.

In a press statement, the Undersecretary of the Civil Aviation Authority and Meteorology confirmed that Sana’a International Airport is ready to receive commercial flights in accordance with international safety standards.

He called on the United Nations to continue operating commercial flights and to make up for the flights that were scheduled in the past weeks.

He pointed out that the number of people who want to travel is large because of the people’s need to travel through Sana’a International Airport, calling on the United Nations and the relevant authorities in the field of civil aviation and the humanitarian side to press for the permanent opening of Sana’a Airport without restrictions.