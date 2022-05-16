President Al-Mashat stresses on Yemeni scholars’ pivotal role in confronting aggression

YemenExtra

President of the Supreme Political Council, Mahdi Al-Mashat, on Sunday stressed the pivotal role of Yemeni scholars in confronting the aggression and raising awareness among the Yemeni people of the importance of confronting the nation’s enemies.

During his meeting with members of the Supreme Committee of Yemen Scholars Association, President Al-Mashat listened to the opinion of the distinct scholars through an extensive discussion on all public and private issues of the nation, services, justice and the preservation of rights.

President Al-Mashat referred to the role of scholars in advocating the central issues of the nation, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, and supporting the Palestinian people in defending the unity of Palestine and defeating the usurping Zionist occupier.

The President urged the scholars on continuing to provide opinion and advice in various legislative, executive and other fields, and to play their role in educating society about the importance of confronting the US-Saudi aggression.

For their parts, the scholars called on the Yemeni people to show vigilance and high readiness to confront any breach of the armistice by the countries of aggression and mercenaries, and to confront the conspiracies hatched by the enemies against Yemen.