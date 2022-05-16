First commercial flight arrives to Sanaa Intl. Airport after six years of closing it

YemenExtra

For the first time in six years, the Yemenia Airlines aircraft took off on Monday from Sana’a International Airport as the first civilian commercial flight since the beginning of the humanitarian truce that began on April 2 and for two months, with the possibility of extending it.

Yemen Airways had indicated that it had obtained the special permit to operate the first commercial flight from Sana ‘a International Airport to the Jordanian capital, Amman, under Yemeni and international claims. The United Nations was bound by the armistice clauses and operated the 16 flights agreed during the remainder of the armistice to alleviate the suffering of Yemenis.

There is no longer much excuse that Sana ‘a airport is operational, technical and professional, especially since the airport provides navigational services to United Nations aircraft and international and humanitarian organizations operating in Yemen on a daily basis with qualified Yemeni cadres.

The aggression coalition has prolonged the opening of Sana ‘a International Airport with flimsy justifications and arguments. This has caused catastrophic effects and considerable human suffering for hundreds of thousands of Yemeni patients who have been prevented from traveling abroad for treatment, resulting in the deaths of many of them.

The international community has stood by from an air, land and sea blockade imposed by the coalition of aggression against the country, which has caused great suffering to millions of Yemenis at various therapeutic, commercial, educational and other levels as a result of an unprecedented act of aggression in the world.

The inauguration of the first flight from Sana ‘a International Airport was a glimmer of hope for the continuation of flights to alleviate the suffering of citizens and their release from protracted suffering.