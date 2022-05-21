UN: Only 21% of Funding is received in 2022

YemenExtra

United Nations announced that it received only 21 percent of funding for the humanitarian response in Yemen in 2022.

“Lack of funding remains a major challenge to the effective response to the urgent needs in Yemen” the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a brief statement.

” The Humanitarian Response Plan has received only 21 percent of the $4.27 billion requested in 2022 so far ” he added.

He stressed that “there are indications that the UN-led truce has improved humanitarian access in Yemen.”