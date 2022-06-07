Al-Ezzi Reveals Sanaa’s Unilateral Initiative To Reopen Roads In Taiz

The Deputy Foreign Minister of the National Salvation Government, Hussein Al-Ezzi, on Monday revealed the unilateral initiative of Sanaa to reopen roads in Taiz province.

In a tweet on Twitter, Al-Ezzi said that Sanaa would open three roads in Taiz province if the intransigence of the side loyal to the Saudi-led coalition continues, despite the risks of a unilateral conquest.

He confirmed that this initiative aimed to alleviate the suffering of citizens in Taiz province.