Mohammed Ali al-Houthi,Holds Coalition Responsible For Outbreak Of Epidemics In Yemen and blamed the US-backed Saudi-led coalition for the emergence of diseases in Yemen.

“The diseases that spread in the Republic of Yemen are the result of epidemics that the Americans and their coalition tested in Yemen,” Al-Houthi explained in a tweet on “Twitter”.

Al-Houthi stressed that “the US-led coalition bears, previously and currently, the responsibility for the spread of diseases and epidemics in Yemen.”