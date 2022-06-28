Transport, Oil Ministries warn of repercussions of deterioration of “Safer” ship

The Ministries of Transport and Oil and Minerals on Monday warned of the catastrophic deterioration of the Safer oil reservoir as a result of the suspension of its periodic maintenance since 2015 due to the aggression against Yemen.

Minister of Transport Abdulwahab Al-Durra and Minister of Oil and Minerals Ahmed Daris stressed in a meeting held in Sana’a that the current situation of the Safer reservoir is getting worse day by day, which portends a major environmental disaster that threatens marine life and the environment in the Red Sea region and the surrounding countries.

They pointed to the interest and keenness of the revolutionary leadership, the Supreme Political Council and the Salvation Government in the issue of Safer reservoir, through continuous communication with the United Nations, to find effective and quick solutions to this problem, which is exacerbated by the delay in maintenance work.

The two ministers explained that the Safer tank, which holds more than 1.2 million barrels of crude oil, is constantly being eroded due to the lack of necessary periodic maintenance.

Al-Durra and Daris pointed out that the strong winds that the Red Sea will witness during the coming period will exacerbate the catastrophic situation of the Safer floating reservoir, referring that Yemen had signed an agreement with the United Nations to conduct maintenance of the reservoir as soon as possible, but the United Nations did not fulfill its obligations based on the agreement.

The Ministers of Transport and Oil held the United Nations fully responsible in the event of any catastrophic repercussions for the Safer ship.