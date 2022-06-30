UAE Forces Displace Dozens Of Families From Abd Al Kuri Island

The UAE forces continued to displace people from the Socotra archipelago, Yemen’s southernmost country.

Local sources confirmed that in the past few hours, Emirati forces evicted dozens of families from their homes on Abd al Kuri Island, at gunpoint.

The sources explained that the new displacement comes after the start of construction work to build military stands and warehouses belonging to the UAE and Israeli joint forces stationed in the archipelago.

The International Observatory for Human Rights accused UAE forces and their factions of expelling dozens of families from their homes in the Socotra archipelago earlier this year.

The evacuation of residents on Abd al Kuri Island coincides with the establishment of an Emirati-Israeli military base on the island, with the aim of strengthening control of maritime routes in the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea.