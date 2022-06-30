Citizen Killed By Mine Explosion In Marib

A citizen was killed on Wednesday by an explosion of a landmine left behind by the Saudi – Emirate in Serwah District, Marib province.

An official in the province stated that Nasser Ahmed Al-Zaidi was killed by the explosion of the landmine in Wadi Al-Malah area in Serwah district.

He said that the Saudi- Emirate’s explosive remnants, including mines and cluster bombs, caused huge suffering to the district’s people and resulted in many killed and wounded people.