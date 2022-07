The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) on Monday announced that the Saudi-led coalition detained two ships loaded with diesel, in clear violation of the UN-brokered armistice.

The company’s spokesman, Issam Al-Mutawakel, said in a statement that the coalition had seized two diesel ships, “Sea Hart”, loaded with 28,959 tons, and “Bernice Khadija”, loaded with 28,775 tons.