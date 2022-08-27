YPC: Saudi- Emirate Coalition Forces Seize Two Fuel Ships Bound For Yemen

The US-backed Saudi-led coalition seized on Thursday two fuel ships and prevented them from the entry of Hodeidah port, in a new violation of the UN-brokered armistice in Yemen.

Spokesman for the Yemeni Petroleum Company in Sana’a, Essam Al-Mutawakel, said in a tweet on Twitter that “the US-led coalition detained today the diesel ship (Sands) and the diesel ship (Fos Power) despite they have been inspected and given entry permits by the United Nations.”

This has raised the number of seized ships to three ships, the spokesman added.