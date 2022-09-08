Saudi-Emirate Coalition Seizes New Fuel Ship

On Thursday ,The Yemeni Petroleum Company (YPC) in Sana’a announced that the Saudi-Emirate Coalition seized a new fuel vessel, bringing the number of seized fuel vessels to 13 during the last extension of the truce .

The company’s spokesman, Issam Al-Mutawakel, explained in a press statement that the aggression coalition, led by America and with the participation of the United Nations,” continues to violate the temporary truce, by seizing the diesel ship “Daytona” despite being inspected and obtaining entry permits from the United Nations.

Al-Mutawakel pointed out that the number of oil derivatives ships currently held by the aggression coalition has reached 13, considering that preventing fuel ships from entering the port of Hodeida, despite obtaining UN permits, is a flagrant violation of the provisions of the armistice, covenants, and international and humanitarian laws.

In addition,He called on countries and organizations that claim their concern for peace by seeking to extend the truce to oblige the aggression coalition to implement the terms of the truce and its points related to the entry of fuel ships to the port of Hodeida and not to be detained in the future.