The Saudi-Emirate Coalition forces committed 55 ceasefire violations in Hodeidah, a source the violations said.

He stated that among the The Saudi-Emirate Coalition violations were raids on Hays district and the aggression’s spy planes flew over Hays and al-Jabaliya areas.

The Source said that the violations included the creation of combat fortifications in Hays, 5 attacks with artillery shells and 35 attacks with various gunshots.