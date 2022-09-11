Head Of National Delegation Discusses With Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor Regional, International Developments

The national negotiating delegation headed by Muhammad Abd al-Salam discussed, during the meeting on Saturday, the Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor for special political affairs, Ali Asghar Khaji, the latest regional and international developments.

In the meeting, the head of the national delegation stressed that the correct implementation of the agreement terms, lifting the siege, stopping the aggression and paying the salaries of employees is necessary for the continuation of the truce.

He expressed thanks to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its political and humanitarian support for Yemen and its people.

Khaji expressed his country’s hope that the ceasefire move in Yemen would lead to the unconditional lifting of the complete siege and the start of political dialogue.