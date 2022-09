The Saudi -Emirate Coalition forces committed 30 ceasefire violations in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a Sources said

The Saudi -Emirate Coalitions violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Hays area, in addition to several spy flights over al-Jabaliya and Hays areas.

The Source said that the violations also included 2 attacks with artillery shells, and 25 attacks with various gunshots.