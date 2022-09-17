UAE-Backed Militia Kill Ethiopian Immigrant, Wound 2 Others In Shabwa

An Ethiopian immigrant was stabbed to death with a knife on Thursday, and two others were injured after being attacked by coalition’s recruits in Shabwa province in eastern Yemen.

Local residents said that recruits in the ranks of UAE-backed militias severely beat three African migrants with Ethiopian citizenship in Al-Said junction in Shabwa governorate.

Residents confirmed that two of the recruits stabbed one of the three migrants and shot him dead, while one of the three migrants managed to escape towards the mountains near the crime scene.