Saudi-led aggression commits 61 violations in Hodeidah in 24 hours

The aggression forces committed 61 ceasefire violations in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours, a military official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Monday.

He said that the aggression’s warplanes hit Hays and Maqbana areas with 4 raids, while 7 spy planes flew over Hays and al-Jabalya areas.

The violations also included 6 attacks with artillery shells and 42 attacks with various gunshots.

The official said the aggression forces carried out an infiltration attempt to Hays and created combat fortifications in al-Jabalya and Hays.