Ansarollah Leader Mr. Abdul Malik Al-Houthi Speech The First Achievement Of The September 21 revolution Was To Defend The People

Ansarollah Leader Mr. Abdul Malik Al-Houthi explained that the first achievement of the September 21 revolution was to defend the people’s faith identity, as they wanted it to remain without identity and values to control it, indicating that the free Yemeni people live the blessing of freedom in areas that the aggression coalition failed to control.

On Other Hand , He pointed out that one of the revolution’s achievements is the strengthening of ties between the people of the country, and work is continuing to strengthen these ties, as well as preserving state institutions and their cohesion, while others are working to push them towards collapse.

He noted that one of the most important achievements of the revolution is the achievement of security and stability in the free provinces at a good level, and this is a tangible thing and cannot be compared with the situation in the occupied provinces where chaos prevails, indicating that there is a program to develop the security services and improve their performance continuously.

Ansarollah Leader stated that work is ongoing to maintain civil peace and social stability, in contrast to the policies of others who always tend to provoke divisions among the members of society.

He pointed out that one of the revolution’s achievements is the work to rebuild the army and security on the basis of a correct combative doctrine, indicating that there is diligent work to build the army on sound foundations to serve the people and defend the homeland and not be dependent on the outside, and there is work to rebuild the security services unlike others who seek to control the security services to strike the people.

Mr Abdulmalik mentioned that one of the most important achievements of the revolution is the military industrialization of which the Yemeni people are proud, and it is not an ordinary achievement, but rather a great and major achievement, indicating that the manufacturing takes place from pistols, Kalashnikovs and cannons to drones and ballistic missiles of various ranges, and all this took place in light of the current situation with all its difficulties under the aggression and suffocating siege, and the work began from scratch.

“Our country manufactures everything from infantry weapons to medium weapons to advanced and long-range weapons,” he said, stressing that the future of industrialization at the military and civil levels in Yemen is promising, as Yemen is manufacturing what many countries are unable to manufacture.

Ansarollah Leader mentioned that among the achievements is the work to restore the spirit of cooperation between the people of the country and activate the role of zakat and endowments in accordance with the instructions of Islam, and to restore the spirit of solidarity that is manifested in convoys and attention to the needy, in addition to activating the role of zakat in its legitimate fields.

He pointed out that one of the most important achievements of the revolution is preserving the people’s orientation and their principled positions towards the nation’s issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, indicating that the American and British and those with them are seeking to bring about a major change in the region towards openly loyalty to Israel and liquidate the Palestinian cause and direct the state of hostility towards the free people of the nation who are facing Israel and American conspiracies.

In addtion He stressed that America’s tools in Yemen are heading towards normalization without any embarrassment, so the revolution had an important role in maintaining the original position against normalization through cooperation and solidarity with the Palestinian people and continuing to go in a brotherly spirit with the free people of the nation within the framework of the comprehensive position.