Ansarollah Leader Mr. Abdul Malik Al-Houthi Warned The Aggression Coalition

Ansarollah Leader Mr. Abdul Malik Al-Houthi renewed the call for the aggression coalition to stop the aggression, end the siege and occupation, address the war files and take the lesson from eight years.

He stressed that the continuation of the aggression is the biggest threat to regional and international peace and security, and it is not only harmful to Yemen, but also threatens the regional and international situation, and everyone should be aware of this.

“There is no justification for insisting on continuing the aggression, but that its continuation will cause disasters, problems, great losses and more failures and failures for the aggression coalition countries,” he said.

Also, Ansarollah Leader Mr. Abdul Malik Al-Houthi reiterated Yemen’s firm principle towards the Palestinian cause and the issues of the Islamic nation.

At the conclusion of his speech, Mr Abdulmalik Badr al-Houthi warned the aggression coalition against continuing to plunder the national wealth in the country, and also warned any foreign companies against colluding with it in this, in light of the siege and starvation of the Yemeni people and the theft of oil and gas financial revenues instead of disbursing them for salaries and humanitarian and service benefits.