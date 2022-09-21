YPC: Saudi- Emirate Coalition Seizes Diesel Ship

The Yemeni Petroleum Company reported on Tuesday that the aggression detained a diesel ship and prevented it from reaching the port of Hodeidah despite obtaining an entry permit from the United Nations.

YPC official spokesman Issam al-Mutawakil said the US-led aggression coalition continues to violate the temporary truce by seizing the diesel ship “Harry Prakash” despite its inspection and obtaining the entry permit from the United Nations.

Al-Mutawakil pointed out that the United Nations is a partner of the aggression in detaining fuel ships and piracy on the ships, by directing the ship’s crew to head to the detention area off the coast of Jizan.

He stressed that this detention is added to the list of arbitrary practices and violations committed by the aggression with clear and explicit complicity by the United Nations, whose envoy, since the start of the temporary truce, has not committed to removing obstacles and allowing fuel ships to enter Hodeida port smoothly.