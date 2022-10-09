Four UAE Killed in Bomb Blast In Abyan Province

At least four members of the UAE-backed militia have been killed while three others have been injured in a bombing attack in Abyan province, Southern Yemen, Southern media sources reported.

According to media sources, two improvised explosive devices, planted by unknown gunmen exploded and targeted the Security Belt forces affiliated with the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s militia in Wadi Omran in Mudiyah districst on Sunday morning.

Local sources said gunmen detonated two IEDs as a military pickup vehicle was passing through the entrance of Wadi Orman, killing 4 and wounding 3.

The wounded have been taken transferred to the hospitals of Lawdar and Mudiyah for treatment.

The source pointed out that the security forces cordoned off the scene to search for the perpetrators and track down the terrorist elements.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the attack so far.