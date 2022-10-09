Millions of Yemenis Take Part In Mass Rallies For Birthday Celebration Of Prophet Muhammad
Millions of Yemenis have taken part in mass rallies to commemorate the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) Yesterday Saturday afternoon in the capital Sana’a and several other provinces.
The participants in the mass rally carried banners and leaflets expressing their immortal love and respect for the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
They confirmed their adherence to the Prophet’s approach, teachings and examples set during his life.