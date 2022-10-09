Pro-UAE Extremists Blow Up Historical Cemetery In Shabwah

Extremists affiliated with the so-called “Al-Amaliqa brigades” backed by the UAE blew up a historic cemetery in Shabwah province, eastern Yemen, media sources said on Friday.

The sources said that extremist elements used explosive devices to blow up the historic cemetery in Habban district, on the pretext that there are shrines for visiting there, which is rejected by the extremist religious groups.

Last Tuesday, a number of “Al-Amaliqa” extremists believed to belong to the “ISIS” detonated a bomb in the dome and mausoleum of the Sufi preacher, Jaafar bin Abi Bakr bin Omar Al-Mahdhar, in Rebat Habban, south of Ataq city, as they had done earlier with a number of historical shrines in the western coast and Shabwah