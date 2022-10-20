Explosion Reportedly Heard Near Balhaf Facility In Shabwa

A violent explosion rocked Balhaf facility, in the oil-rich province of Shabwa, southeastern Yemen, on Wednesday .

This was reported by Yemen News Portal, based on testimonies of local sources.

According to the source, an explosion believed to be caused by a drone crash near the Balhaf facility, noting that the plane took off from the Ruwaik border area of Marib, which is under the control of the Islah factions.

It was not immediately clear whether the attack was aimed at the facility or just a warning message to the French company operating there. It is also not yet confirmed who was behind the attack.

The attack comes amid rapid developments in Yemen, the latest of which was the decision to relocate the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council (STC)’s militia stationed in Mukalla to protect the facility, not to mention the repeated threats from Sanaa to foreign companies operating in the oil and gas fields.