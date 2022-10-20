YPC: Saudi-Led Aggression Seizes New Fuel Ship

The Yemen Petroleum Company (YPC) said that the US-backed Saudi-led aggression coalition seized a fuel ship and prevented it from reaching Hodeidah port.

The company’s spokesman, Issam Al-Mutawakel, said “the aggression coalition continues its piracy by holding the gasoline-loaded vessel (Imperious) despite its inspection and obtaining entry permits from the United Nations.”

Al-Mutawakel noted that the number of fuel ships seized by the coalition has risen to two vessels, one of which is carrying diesel called “Percules”, whose detention period has reached more than a week.

He considered the United Nations “an effective partner of the coalition in the piracy of fuel ships led by America.”