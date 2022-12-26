Human rights symposium held in Damascus on coalition’s war violations in Yemen

The Yemeni Embassy, in cooperation with the Yemeni Intellectual and Political Forum in Damascus, on Saturday organized a symposium entitled “Crimes and Violations of the Aggressive War against Yemen”.

The symposium, which comes in conjunction with the International Human Rights Day, touched on the crimes committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition, the steadfastness of the Yemeni people, and the blockade that contradicts all humanitarian principles.

The Yemeni ambassador to Syria, Abdullah Sabri, confirmed that the violations committed by the Saudi-US aggression forces against Yemen and the Yemenis amount to war crimes and cannot be subject to a statute of limitations.

The ambassador recalled the crimes for which unarmed civilians paid the price, whether through air raids or the unjust siege.

Member of the Palestinian-Iranian Friendship Association, Abdulkarim Sharqi, confirmed for his part that the aggressive forces against Yemen have reached a dead end after they were stunned by the steadfastness of the Yemeni people, the army and the popular committees, and they had begun to think of a way out of this predicament in which they had put themselves.

In her turn, Deputy Head of the Relations Unit at the Arab Observatory for Human Rights, Dr. Mayada Marzouq, reviewed in her paper the nature of the violations committed by the aggression coalition against Yemen over eight years.

Marzouq referred to the hidden goals of the war that targeted Yemen and its strategic location to serve the Zionist-American project in the region.