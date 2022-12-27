97 Violations of Sweden Agreement Recorded in Hodeidah

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeidah province recorded 97 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggression coalition forces

According to a source at the operations room, the violations included the creation of new combat fortifications in Maqbna and Al-Jabaliya area, in addition to an infiltration attempt

Moreover, the violations included the waging five drone strikes on Al-Jabaliya and Hays areas and the flight of nine spy planes over the airspace of the same areas.

The aggression forces also committed 25 violations by firing artillery shells and rockets, and 53 breaches by firing various gunshots.