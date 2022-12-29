Al-Ejri: Any Economic Escalation by The Aggression Will Have Great Repercussions

Sana’a renewed its warning of the consequences of any economic measures taken by the US-Saudi-Emirati coalition of aggression to target the people of Yemen, stressing that this step will thwart the mediators’ efforts to address the humanitarian issue and will have major repercussions.

“Any economic escalation has no meaning other than obstructing any progress in resolving the humanitarian and economic issue,” the member of the National Delegation Abdulmalik Al-Ejri said.

The Leader of the Revolution, Sayyed Abdulmalik al-Houthi, had confirmed in his recent speech that any escalatory steps taken by the coalition of aggression in the economic or military aspect, would be met with a strong and influential move.

The head of the National Delegation, Mohammed Abdulsalam, confirmed that any economic escalation would “turn the tables” and lead to dire consequences.

These assurances come in light of increasing indications that the truce renewal negotiations have reached a dead end. That is because of the intransigence of the US-Saudi aggression in exchange for low indicators of achieving real progress.

Al-Ejri clarified that any economic escalation would be a trend “contrary to the efforts and objectives of the intensive meetings that took place in the past weeks