More Than a Quarter of a Ton of Hashish and Drugs Were Seized in Al-Jawf

Police, emergency services and central security in Al-Jawf and Hajjah governorates seized a quantity of hashish and narcotic pills.

The police of Al-Hazm district, in cooperation with the military side of the Bart Al-Anan district, seized 303 kilograms of narcotic hashish.

The police stated that the amount of narcotic hashish was seized on board a “Shas” type car.

In the Al-Humaydat district of the same governorate, the Central Security Forces seized 63 kilograms of narcotic hashish on a motorcycle.

In Hajjah Governorate, the Rescue Forces in Qais Al-Tur district seized 1,896 narcotic pills. The rescue forces stated that the amount of narcotic pills was seized on board a “Hilux” car. The seized items, along with those accused of having them, were referred to the competent authorities.