Sana’a Prepares for “War and Siege” Massive Demonstration

The Yemeni capital, Sana’a, is preparing on Friday for a popular mandate to “Break the Siege.”

The Events Organizing Committee called for a large outcry in the Friday demonstration, which it called “War and Siege.”

The demonstration comes on the eve of the return of features of the military escalation in Yemen, with news of the collapse of the new round negotiations, which the Sultanate of Oman is observing, in light of the coalition’s refusal to lift the blockade.

The demonstration is a message to the parties to the regional and international war that the end of the war is linked to lifting the blockade imposed years ago.