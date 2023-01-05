Two civilians Are Injured By Saudi Bombing in Sa’ada

Two civilians were injured on Thursday as a result of Saudi artillery shelling targeting the border district of Shada in Sa’adah Governorate.

Almasirah Net correspondent in Sa’ada reported that two wounded people had arrived at Razih Rural Hospital, after being injured by Saudi artillery shelling on the border district of Shada.

Last Tuesday, a citizen was injured by Saudi army fire in the border district of Shada, and he was taken to Razih Rural Hospital for treatment.

On Monday, a citizen was killed and five others, including two African immigrants, were wounded by the fire of the Saudi army in the districts of Shada and Munabbih.

On Sunday, eighteen civilians, including three African immigrants, were injured by artillery fire from the Saudi army on the border districts of Shada and Munabbih.