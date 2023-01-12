Three Civilians Wounded by Saudi Bombing on Sa’ada

Three citizens were wounded on Thursday by Saudi army fire in the border district of Shada, Sa’adah Governorate, in a new crime within a series of almost daily crimes committed by the Saudi regime against civilians in the border areas.

Almasirah Net correspondent in Sa’ada confirmed the arrival of three wounded people at Razih Rural Hospital, who were wounded by Saudi army fire in the border district of Shada.

A citizen was injured, on Tuesday, as a result of Saudi artillery shelling on Shada district, while two civilians were injured, on Monday, by Saudi artillery shelling on the same district.

Last Sunday, a citizen was injured as a result of Saudi bombing in the same district, and an African immigrant was injured in Saudi artillery shelling on the Al-Raqo area in the Munabbih district.

A citizen was killed and 11 others were injured, last Saturday, by the fire of the Saudi enemy army on the Shada district.