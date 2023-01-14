Detainee Tortured to Death by Saudi-led Mercenaries in Marib

A local official in Ma’rib province told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the detainee Bashir Hussein Aylouq, has been killed as a result of being brutally tortured in the Political Security prison in Marib city.

The official indicated that the deceased was from al-Jouba district in Marib, and was kidnapped about six months ago with a group of his family members, including women from Wadi Obeida, and that they were prevented from visiting them.

The official denounced the crime of brutal torture to which the detainee was subjected, which led to his death inside the prison. He pointed out that this crime is not the first, and dozens of killings have been recorded in the coalition forces’ prisons in Marib city.

The official called on human rights and humanitarian organizations to take urgent action to save the lives of the rest of the arrested family members, and to condemn such crimes that are contrary to Islamic principles, as well as international laws and norms.