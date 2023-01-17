Abdulsalam: Talks With Omani Delegation were Positive and Productive

Following a visit that lasted for days, the head of the Yemeni negotiating delegation and Ansarullah Spokesman, Mohammed Abdulsalam, revealed the latest developments after the Omani delegation left the capital, Sanaa.

Mohammed Abdulsalam said: “In continuation of the efforts made by the brothers in the Sultanate of Oman, the national delegation left for Muscat after serious and positive discussions.”

He concluded by saying: “The discussions took place on humanitarian arrangements that achieve stability for the Yemeni people and pave the way for a comprehensive and just peace and an end to aggression and blockade.”