A Citizen Injured By Saudi Shelling on Sa’ada

Today, Thursday, a citizen was injured in a Saudi bombing targeting the border district of Shada in Sa’ada Governorate.

Local correspondent reported the arrival of a wounded man at Razih Rural Hospital, who was wounded by Saudi artillery shelling on the Shada district.

Two citizens were killed and 7 others, including African immigrants yesterday, Wednesday, as a result of Saudi bombing on the border districts of Monabbih and Shada.

The border areas are subjected to continuous missile and artillery bombardment, which has led to the death and injury of hundreds of citizens and great damage to their property.