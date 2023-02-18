The official spokesman for Ansarollah Mr.Abdulsalam: Yemeni People Will Follow Path of The Leader Sayyed Hussein Al-Houthi

The official spokesman for Ansarullah, Muhammad Abdulsalam, confirmed that the Yemeni people are proceeding on the path drawn by the martyr leader Sayyed Hussein al-Houthi, more than 19 years ago.

Abdulsalam wrote in a tweet, Friday, “On the anniversary of the martyrdom of the Leader, and after 19 years of that epic that he presented for the sake of God and the upholding of his religion, our Yemeni people continue on the path of their leader, accumulating in the path of jihad great achievements and great victories.”

It should be noted that Sayyed Hussein Badr al-Din al-Houthi was martyred on Saturday the 26th of the month of Rajab 1425, after 85 days of the war of aggression waged by the former regime under the directives of former US President “George W. Bush” against the people of Sa’adah governorate, in what was known as (the first war against Sa’adah).

Source:ALMASIRAHNet